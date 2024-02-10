There's something easier than deleting your photos to save space on your smartphone: do this instead

It's often tempting to delete photos from your smartphone to save storage space. However, there is a more effective way.

Who has never run out of space on their phone's storage? By downloading applications, updates and documents, our phones quickly become saturated with information and can no longer support new installations. Once your storage space is full, it quickly becomes very complicated to download applications or even take new photos or videos.

To get around this problem, many users end up deleting personal files from their phone. It often starts with somewhat heavy documents, then photographs or videos. It can be quite distressing to sort and even depressing to have to delete such memories to save space on your phone... When other, more effective solutions exist!

First of all, you should get rid of applications that you use infrequently, even temporarily! Let's say you want to download the latest update for your smartphone, but you're out of space. Uninstall a few unuseful apps, install the update and then you can try installing the said deleted apps again!

It is also possible to delete the application cache. These store a lot of data over the years and it can be good for your smartphone to shed some of it. To delete the cache of an application, go to the settings of your smartphone > applications > applications > select the ones that interest you > storage > clear the cache.

Doing this across multiple apps will save you a lot of storage! This is all the more valid if you have had the said applications for years.

If you really want to touch your photos, there's no need to delete them! First, consider changing the resolution of your camera to drastically reduce their size. On some phones like the iPhone, you just have to go to the latter's settings, "camera" and "formats" section. Here, choose the most compatible recording format and capture in 12 Mpx rather than 24 Mpx. Your photos will thus be much less imposing in terms of storage.