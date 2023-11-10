There is an invisible fire risk in the home that many people are unaware of

Firefighters are seeing a rapid increase in new types of fires. It is crucial to take steps to protect yourself.

In the modern world, lithium-ion batteries have become ubiquitous, powering everything from cell phones to electric bicycles. However, this growing reliance on lithium-ion batteries masks an often overlooked risk: that of home fires. With a significant increase in fires related to these batteries in recent years, it is crucial to know and understand the dangers they pose.

Fires caused by lithium batteries are particularly dangerous because of their rapid, sometimes explosive development. This type of fire can occur even with warning signs such as swelling batteries, a bad smell, or unusual heat. Once ignited, these batteries burn intensely, releasing toxic gases, posing an additional health risk.

Incidents are not limited to a particular type of device. From electric bikes to smartphones, laptops and even toys like electric skateboards, all have the potential to cause house fires. Reports show that even devices as small as a watch or smartphone can cause significant damage, especially when left charging on surfaces like a bed or couch.

To minimize the risks, several precautions can be taken. It is essential to always use the original charger of the device and to avoid charging the batteries near combustible objects. It is equally important not to leave batteries charging unattended, never attempt to charge a damaged or deformed battery, and to properly dispose of broken batteries at recycling centers.

In the event of a battery fire, it is advisable to have working smoke detectors and a fire extinguisher on hand. However, the fire extinguisher may not be enough to completely stop the fire because lithium-ion batteries produce their own oxygen when they burn. Complete submersion in water is often necessary to completely extinguish the fire. If the battery is non-removable or is in a vehicle, it is best to move the entire vehicle to avoid making the problem worse.