There is a very simple technique to modify a WhatsApp message already sent

Did you send a message in error and want to correct it? Luckily, there is a very easy to use option on Whatsapp.

It's an annoying and yet very common situation: during a conversation on your favorite messaging application, you notice a typo or worse, a poorly chosen or too aggressive word in one of your messages. To make matters worse: your application does not allow you to modify a message that has already been sent.

This mishap is however no longer a problem if you use Whatsapp! The most famous messaging application in the world regularly offers updates to its users, and one of them notably included a particularly anticipated feature: the modification of messages already sent. It is very easy to use, but has some restrictions to prevent some users from having fun completely modifying their messages.

First of all, you need to make sure you have a recent version of the app. To check this, go to the Google Play Store or the App Store, depending on whether you have an Android smartphone or an iPhone. Search for the “Whatsapp” app and check if there are any updates available.

Once you have ensured that your application has a recent version, it is possible to edit your messages on Whatsapp. Please note, however, that this manipulation can only be carried out within 15 minutes of sending the message you wish to modify. After this time, the editing option will disappear! It is also not possible to edit a message on a device other than the one that was used to send it. You cannot therefore send a message via your Android smartphone and edit it on your computer with the Whatsapp web application.

Here's how to edit your WhatsApp message if you're using an Android phone:

If you have an iPhone, here is the procedure to follow to edit a message on Whatsapp:

Finally, note that it is also possible to edit your Whatsapp messages on a computer with the dedicated application. Simply right-click on the message in question to edit it. Be careful though, as the 15-minute time limit remains in effect even on a computer! Also note that it is impossible to view the original message once it has been modified.