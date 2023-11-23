The Xiaomi Scooter Essential sees its price slashed for Black Friday 2023

The Xiaomi brand is very often at the top of the list when looking for an electric scooter and the Xiaomi Scooter Essential is one of the stars.

Urban mobility has taken on an unprecedented scale in recent years, particularly with electric scooters. For a walk, to go to work or even to make a very quick return trip during the lunch break to get your baguette, the electric scooter has become essential for a large number of French people. While there are many brands and at all prices, Xiaomi is often cited as a reference in the field and offers several scooters for all budgets.

For Black Friday 2023, unsurprisingly, the Xiaomi Scooter Essential displays a crossed-out price on many sites. If it is not the most powerful scooter and if it is considered entry-level, it will definitely make you happy if you want to acquire your very first electric scooter.

In detail, it has a 5100 mAh battery with a range of up to 20 kilometers. To enhance your safety during use, the Xiaomi Mi Electric Scooter Essential is equipped with a regenerative and disc braking system at the rear wheel, as well as an E-ABS system at the front wheel. Its low weight, 12 kilos, will allow you to carry it almost anywhere without tiring yourself out too much.