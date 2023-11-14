The Xiaomi 13T Pro pack and its connected watch at only €699, the price of the smartphone on sale

For the purchase price of the Xiaomi 13T Pro on sale, the brand offers its customers a pack including the smartphone and the Watch 2 Pro connected watch. Or €699 for purchases worth more than €1,100.

Xiaomi has decided to take the lead a few days before Black Friday. While promotions are eagerly awaited on smartphones, the Chinese manufacturer is striking hard and especially the first with offers that will make the competition pale. The brand does not hesitate to lower the price of its latest products put on the market: the Xiaomi 13T Pro smartphone and the Watch 2 Pro connected watch.

The two products are sold together for the sum of €699 at Darty and Fnac, compared to €899. This is a deal not to be missed since excluding promotion the Xiaomi 13T Pro is sold at €899.90 when the price of the watch rises to €269.99 on the manufacturer's website. Purchasing the pack amounts to equipping yourself with two products for less than the price of the phone alone. Even in comparison with promotional offers, the Xiaomi pack remains interesting. The Xiaomi 13T Pro smartphone, alone, is on sale at €699 at most retailers, the same price as the pack which includes an additional connected watch.

The Xiaomi 13T Pro, one of the brand's latest products, has a very good camera, a very fast charging speed and good performance in relation to its base price. It can compete with certain Samsung or Google Pixel models without difficulty, it is also regularly offered as a slightly cheaper alternative.