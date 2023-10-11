The Wi-Fi Will Crash in Your Home If You Have These Devices Connected, Here's How to Avoid It

The proliferation of connected objects in a home could well harm the quality of your internet speed. We will explain to you how to proceed to remedy this.

With the advent of high-speed internet and the evolution of technology, our homes are becoming more and more connected. Whether it's your electric roller shutters, your smart lights or the heating that you can control with your smartphone, connected objects are increasingly invading our homes. However, this type of proliferation would not be without impact on our everyday lives. Several experts in the field suggest that our current routers may not support this massive increase in objects and connections.

Currently, our routers and internet boxes manage a lot of data. Whether it's the simple web page you visit through Google or the online game you spend your evenings playing, this information requires a lot of data to manage. Add to this a large number of connected devices, and you understand that our equipment is heavily used on a daily basis.

While many internet box owners have a large amount of available data and compatibility with Wi-Fi 5 technology, this may not be enough very soon. Diego Huertas, architect for the company Ikusi, warns on this subject: "The majority of current Wi-Fi networks do not have sufficient capacity to meet the high demand for connections and applications." The expert therefore suggests that a migration to more recent generations of equipment is necessary to compensate for this drop.

These transitions should therefore not be neglected. The company Qualcomm, specializing in the field of mobile technology, notably presented platforms compatible with Wi-Fi 7 earlier this year. The company's vice president, Rahul Patel, even designated the new generations of equipment as "the most important of all in the face of" traffic jams experienced by both public spaces and homes ". Rahul Patel even believes that we will find ourselves in a “critical situation” if our operators do not quickly offer the latest generation equipment.

We therefore advise you to check with your internet operator about the equipment you own, particularly if you have many connected objects in your home. You will be able to ask which generation of Wi-Fi your equipment is capable of managing as well as the maximum frequency supported by it.