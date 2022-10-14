The Watcher: the terrifying true story that inspired the Netflix series

THE WATCHER NETFLIX. Ryan Murphy offers a new horror series with The Watcher, available on Netflix since October 13, 2022.

After Dahmer, The Watcher is Ryan Murphy's disturbing new series inspired by a terrible news item. Netflix released all the episodes online this Thursday, October 13, 2022. Subscribers to the streaming platform can follow the story of a family who, after moving into their dream house, begin to receive disturbing letters from a stalker who watches them...

The Watcher is inspired by a terrifying true story. In 2014, the Broaddus family moved into their home at 657 Boulevard. They begin to receive letters, in which an anonymous person tells them that they have been watching this house for decades and gives personal information about the family and their children. Derek and Maria Broaddus then begin their investigation, but the Watcher has never been found. Six months later, the Broaddus decided to sell the house and filed a complaint against the previous owners, who had also received a similar letter. Since then, the family has fallen back into anonymity and it is not known what became of them.