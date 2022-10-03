The Walking Dead: Where and When to Watch the Series End?

WALKING DEAD. The Walking Dead ends very soon on OCS. How to watch the last episodes of season 11?

[Updated October 3, 2022 at 10:21 a.m.] The Walking Dead completes its final lap. The last episodes of season 11 are broadcast on OCS from this Monday, October 3, 2022. The next intrigues will conclude the series of zombies, whose universe will however continue to continue with several spin-offs. The last episode will be available on Monday, November 21, 2022.

But where and how to stream The Walking Dead Season 11? Like past episodes, the zombie series is broadcast in France on OCS. All you need is a subscription to the channel package, and more specifically to Orange's OCS GO streaming platform, to find new episodes of The Walking Dead in US 24 every Monday. subscribe for €9.99 per month. For those who do not want to follow the series in streaming, know that episodes of The Walking Dead are generally broadcast on Monday evenings after their streaming online from 8:40 p.m. on the OCS channel Choc of the Orange subscription channel package.

Synopsis - Following an apocalypse that has turned much of humanity into zombies, officer Rick Grimes decides to lead a group of survivors against this hostile new world for humans.

Comment voir The Walking Dead en streaming ?

Viewers who follow The Walking Dead are now used to it: to watch the last season available on legal streaming at the same time as the United States, it's on the OCS channel package. To take advantage of it, simply go to Orange's OCS GO platform to discover the new episodes of the soap opera. The subscription offer is available without commitment from €9.99 per month.

The Walking Dead is entitled to a season 11, which is the last of the series. Composed of 24 episodes, it is broadcast from August 23, 2021, with a second part scheduled for the year 2022. We only know that The Walking Dead faithful will finally discover the Commonwealth, a huge community. This final season will also have to conclude all the intrigues related to the different characters.

The apocalyptic world of The Walking Dead has developed through several series derived from that featuring the adventures of Rick, Daryl or even Carol and Michonne. Two spin-offs currently exist: Fear the Walking Dead, visible in France on Canal and Prime Video, as well as The Walking Dead: World Beyond, to discover in streaming on Prime Video. AMC has also ordered a spin-off centered around the characters of Daryl and Carol.