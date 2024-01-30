The very simple option to remove spam and bots on Instagram

Can't stand the many bots and spam that appear in your Instagram comments and private messages? The application announces that it has finally found the solution!

Instagram may be one of the most well-known and used applications in the world, but that does not prevent it from being regularly invaded by fake accounts. These latter, often created by malicious programs and software, pose as authentic people in order to comment on your publications or send private messages in order to infect your smartphone or computer.

For years, Meta, the company behind Facebook and Instagram, has sought to combat the appearance of these fake profiles. In vain if we are to believe the latest trends which tend to show an increase in these malicious profiles. Fortunately for users, the application seems to have finally found a solution to this problem that is almost as old as it is.

Instagram has just announced the arrival of a new feature on its official blog. The latter will allow you to identify fake profiles subscribed to your account much more effectively. Once detected, the application will offer to delete them from your subscription list.

While it's still possible for this feature to flag a real user as potential spam, don't panic. Meta has thought of this and will allow you to find all suspicious accounts in a dedicated section of your inbox. You will then be able to examine the different accounts and rehabilitate those that you judge to be authentic. Instagram also warns that any accounts suspected in this way will not be notified that you have deleted them.

But that's not all ! The app will also apply sanctions to accounts that spam post comments. The latter will thus be hidden in the discussions of said publications and thus hidden from everyone. An excellent idea which should drastically reduce the number of spam and bot comments that we have been seeing for several years.

Instagram specifies that these new features are still being deployed, and should be fully available within the next few weeks.