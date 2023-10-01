The type of home you live in can have a major effect on your Wi-Fi speed – how to fix it

Is your Wi-Fi connection unstable at home? This may not be your fault but your home’s! There are several factors that can affect the quality of your connection.

It is not uncommon to have an unstable Wi-Fi connection and this is very often linked to the type of accommodation in which it is installed. Whether it's an apartment or a house, the layout of your home can have a huge impact on the quality of your internet speed. Whether you use your Wi-Fi to browse Google or for more demanding tasks like online gaming, it's important to know the reasons behind possible bugs, slowness, or disconnections.

First of all, you should know that older houses and apartments are the most likely to disrupt your Wi-Fi connection. According to Wades Ramsey, a famous TikToker specializing in how-to videos, “old houses are bad for signals". The latter adds, very logically, that more recent housing provides much better Wi-Fi coverage: “recent housing is often made of simple plasterboard which allows the network to pass through”.

Conversely, the interior walls of older homes may be made of heavier materials, sometimes even stone, brick or concrete. The tip given by Wades Ramsey may seem obvious, but also very practical: "I have an old house myself and I added several Wi-Fi repeaters because I couldn't get a good signal" . These repeaters can be found almost everywhere on the internet, and allow the Wi-Fi of your internet box to spread more effectively throughout your home.

One of the most problematic areas for a home when it comes to Wi-Fi is the kitchen. This essential part for many households can present many problems for the stability of your internet connection because of the multiple tools that can be found there. This is why it is generally recommended to place your internet box outside the kitchen and rather in a clear room or corridor in the center of your home.

Once your box is strategically placed, all you have to do is test the stability of your Wi-Fi connection in all of your rooms. If one of them has poor reception, you can always equip it with a Wi-Fi repeater to boost the signal!