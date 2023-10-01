The timing belt can be a ticking time bomb for your car: you need to be especially careful with these models

This crucial part of your vehicle can cost you dearly if it breaks. Some vehicles are much more likely to have problems, here is the list.

The timing belt has always been considered one of the most vital components of an automobile. But what many drivers don't know is that neglecting maintenance can quickly turn their vehicle into a time bomb. The timing belt is in fact a key part of the engine. It coordinates the movement of pistons and valves, ensuring that they work in perfect harmony. Without it, the engine would be unable to function properly and could be damaged irreversibly.

How to detect worrying belt wear? Listen to your car. A high-pitched whistling sound coming from the engine, a loss of power, or more difficult starts can indicate that the timing belt is at the end of its life. If in doubt, it is best to have your vehicle inspected by a professional.

Most manufacturers recommend timing belt replacement every 60,000 to 120,000 miles, or every 5 to 7 years, whichever comes first. However, it is essential to consult your vehicle's maintenance booklet to find out the manufacturer's specific recommendations. While each car has its specificities, certain models are particularly renowned for their timing belt sensitivity.

Some specific models: In first position, we find the 1.5 liter dCi diesel engine from Renault for models before 2013, when the manufacturer fitted a new belt. Same problems at Stellantis with the 1.2 liter VTi/PureTech EB2 three-cylinder petrol engine. The group changed the belt during 2018 so all vehicles before this date are affected. Two other engines from Stellantis are experiencing difficulties: the 1.6 liter e-HDi DV6 and 2.0 liter HDi DW10 diesel engines. Finally, Opel is also experiencing problems with the timing belt. The 2.0 liter D20DTH diesel engine suffers from premature failure.

High-revving sports cars: Engines pushed to their limit are more likely to see belt wear prematurely. If you own a sporty car, be sure to check the condition of your belt regularly.

Older models: Cars dating from before the 2000s, less equipped in terms of warning systems, may present a higher risk if maintenance is not regular.