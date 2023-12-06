The telephone will be cut off for millions of French people, this site allows you to find out when it will be done in your home

The end of the historic telephone network is near in France. A dedicated site has been launched to find out when the cuts will be effective depending on your location.

If you follow the evolution of telephone networks in France, the news should not surprise you: within a few years, a large part of current telephone communications will no longer be accessible to millions of French people. This announcement follows a decision by the authorities to equip the French territory with a very high-speed network by the year 2030.

The direct consequence of this transition of the network towards a very high speed offer consists of the end of the copper network, as we still know it today in many departments. The one that was previously used for historical telephone and DSL internet communications. Therefore, it is possible that your municipality will be affected by this change very quickly and will be one of the first to see these telephone connections cut during the transition.

Today, 80% of French people are eligible for fiber, considered more efficient, energy efficient and resilient, and more than half are already subscribed to it. Equipment that sounds the death knell for our good old landline telephone at home, destined to end up in a museum or even forgotten.

The closure of the copper network will take place gradually across the territory, starting with the municipalities where fiber is most deployed and where the number of copper network subscribers is the lowest. “The closure project will take place between 2023 to 2030 and concerns all premises still using services based on the copper network, whether individuals, businesses, or administrations,” indicates a press release published recently. Users will be informed individually by mail or e-mail of the closure of the copper network and the available alternatives.

If you are still using a "T" network socket or alarms that rely on a copper network, your equipment will therefore be gradually switched off in the months and years to come to migrate to a fiber optic network. A dedicated website has been set up to support users in this transition, find out the cut-off date in their city or accommodation and discover all the possible steps to be helped with this change.

The official website Treshautdebit.gouv.fr contains a lot of information for local elected officials, but also for individuals who are worried about possible future changes. You will find information there on potential future cuts.

Be reassured, however, because we remind you: cuts should not be left unresolved. Your network will simply migrate from copper to optical fiber in order to provide you with better quality for your communications.