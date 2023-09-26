The SNCF did not only increase ticket prices, these other increases went unnoticed

The railway company has made some price adjustments on which it has not expressed itself...

The news hurt, but it hid another. Since the end of August, SNCF capped fares have increased by €10 for holders of an Avantage card, whether Youth, Adult or Senior. No more maximum prices of €39, €59 or €79 depending on the length of the journey: from now on, the maximum you have to pay is €49, €69 or €89. But that's not all, because the railway company has also discreetly increased other fees...

In fact, in addition to increasing ticket prices, the rates now in effect at the bar car are higher than in recent months. Certainly, this is not the service most used by travelers: only one in five travelers use it during their journey, with the price argument being regularly put forward. This should not change much in view of the new card presented by the SNCF at the start of the school year, which shows numerous increases.

We noted, for example, a 7% increase for the menu concocted by starred chef Thierry Marx. The price has increased from €14.80 to €15.90 to benefit from a main course, a dessert and a drink. Another formula on the rise: the so-called “Essential”, including a salad and a drink. Replacing the chicken sandwich with a wheat salad, cherry tomatoes, soy beans and tzatzíki increased the price by €1 (currently €8.90). Another significant price increase: that of the burger which, purchased individually, now costs €8.90, compared to €7.70 not long ago (16%). In addition, the ¼ of Merlot – Cabernet Sauvignon red wine is now sold at €5.60 (previously €4.90).

These are the main products which have seen an increase between the old and new SNCF bar wagon cards. This is changed twice a year and undergoes some changes. In addition to the aforementioned formulas and products, there are also some small increases (10 cents for croque-monsieur, apple puree and Gallia beer; 5 cents for chips). The other products have not been increased since the menu change.

More generally, over the last five years, the SNCF has made numerous adjustments to the offer offered in the bar car. Formulas have disappeared, others have been created, dishes have been replaced or modified... It is therefore difficult to find your way around for a real comparison, even if certain products are unbreakable.

In 2018, 11 packages were offered, ranging from €3.90 to €17. Today, the menu is a little smaller (9 options). The burger was already offered, but at €6.90. Although its recipe has been slightly modified since then, its price is the one that has seen the biggest increase: €2 in five years. So it’s better to have your sandwich and bottle of water ready before you leave! The only bit of good news is that, to make the bill a little less hefty, Avantage card holders have benefited for several months from a 15% discount on any package purchased.