The smartphone with the best autonomy would be neither a Samsung nor an iPhone according to this study

Several tests and studies have just chosen the smartphone with the best autonomy available on the market. Surprise: It's not the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra or the iPhone 15 Pro Max!

One of the most sought-after features when buying a new phone is battery life. Of course, it's always nice to have a high-performance device capable of taking sublime photographs. But all this is of little use if the phone is not able to last for a single day of use.

If many Internet users complain that the battery life of our phones was better in the past, we must not forget that our current smartphones are much more efficient! This therefore leads to more resources consumed and requires manufacturers to integrate better batteries into their products.

If battery life is the key point for purchasing your next smartphone, you might well ignore the latest Samsung Galaxy S24 or even the recently released iPhone 15 Pro Max. The latest tests and studies from the Future site tend to prove that the two high-end brands from Samsung and Apple are far from being among the champions in this area!

The prize for the smartphone with the best autonomy would go... To Asus! For those who are more surprised, it has been a few years since the company launched into the telephone market in addition to the construction of laptop computers. Their latest big release, the Asus ROG Phone 8 Pro, would therefore be the smartphone with the best autonomy on the market with almost 18 hours 48 minutes of autonomy.

It must be said that the ROG Phone 8 Pro is a smartphone specially designed for video games. These applications tend to require significant energy resources, so the smartphone running them must be able to keep up. That's why the ROG Phone 8 Pro is designed to deliver high performance for many hours. The second smartphone with the best battery life is the recent OnePlus 12R with 18:42 hours of battery life, followed closely by the Asus ROG Phone 7 Ultimate with 18:32 hours. The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is, for its part, placed in 5th place in the ranking while the iPhone 15 Pro Max finds itself... In 10th place, behind the iPhone 15 Plus!

However, you should keep in mind that the battery life of a smartphone depends a lot on how you use it. A video game enthusiast will tend to have to recharge their smartphone much more often than someone who just sends and receives text messages.