The slowest CAF in France is known: 8 months of waiting before getting a response

Sometimes you have to be very patient before getting a response from your CAF. Some beneficiaries know this better than others.

Who has never railed against their Family Allowance Fund? A delay in payment of an allowance, weeks before receiving a response… Testimonies on the difficulties encountered by CAF beneficiaries are legion. But some people have reason to be more irritated than others.

The Internet user reviewed each CAF, department by department. Our study revealed that, in certain territories, beneficiaries of the RSA, the Activity Bonus or even the APL must wait months before their file is processed, when it can only take a few days elsewhere. in the country.

Variations which can be explained, firstly, by the number of beneficiaries attached to each CAF, but not only that. The complexity of certain files, IT problems or even a reduction in staff are among the causes.

How did we come up with our rankings? Each week, the CAF of each department indicates on its website which RSA and AAH requests, emails and others it processes, depending on the date of receipt of the request. By visiting the CAF websites one by one, it is therefore possible to make a comparison.

The prize for the slowest CAF goes to that of Val-de-Marne. The data collected shows that this fund processes emails and various requests (excluding RSA and AAH) with an eight-month lag! Thus, currently, it is the requests sent in April which are being studied. No other has such a long deadline. It should be noted, however, that for requests for RSA and AAH, a response is provided within a week.

When contacted, the organization's management did not respond to our request for an interview to understand these difficulties. “We cannot respond on subjects which do not only concern our organization, but which put into perspective the entire network of family allowance funds”, replied the CAF du 94, to which 300,000 people are affiliated. .

The situation is also difficult elsewhere: in Aisne, Yvelines, or even in Martinique, it takes almost three months to see your RSA or AAH file examined. In Yvelines, the response time is similar for all other requests made. It is also better not to be in a hurry in Val-d'Oise where six months of waiting are necessary to receive feedback from CAF, just like in Paris (four months) or even in Vendée (five months).

Among the good students, we find the CAF of Haute-Loire which responds within the week to emails and requests from RSA and AAH, just like that of Manche, Haute-Marne, Nièvre, Seine -Maritime, Deux-Sèvres, Haute-Vienne, as well as the Vosges.

In 2022, CAF paid around €100 billion in aid to 13.6 million beneficiaries, covering more than 30 million people, according to data released by the national directorate of the Family Allowance Fund.