The Sims 4: the game will become completely free in October

This is one of the big announcements of the new school year and it comes straight from Electronic Arts studios, the Sims 4 will become free-to-play from mid-October.

[Updated September 14, 2022 6:01 PM] The Sims 4 is hands down a must-play game. With its 36 million players around the world and its good billion dollars generated, it remains one of the most played and profitable titles of the last ten years, knowing that its release dates back to September 2014. gold mine for Electronic Arts which has provided us with a plethora of DLC over the years, to total no less than 12 expansions, 12 game packs and more than twenty stuff packs. In short, a monument of the video game which is seen deeply turned upside down today by the announcement of its passage in free-to-play.

It's a small bombshell that EA Games dropped on Thursday by telling us that The Sims 4 would become completely free on October 18th. An announcement ahead of the Behind the Sims Summit, the conference entirely dedicated to games and extensions of our gibberish avatars. Concretely, the base game, The Sims 4, will be available for free download on PC and Mac via Origin or EA App, and on Playstation 5, Playstation 4, Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One. This announcement obviously does not concern the game's dozen expansion packs, which of course remain optional and paid for.

But that's not all in The Sims 4 news. EA says it wants to "continue to create new and meaningful The Sims 4 experiences for our players" and will therefore continue to develop expansion packs, kits and deliveries. Of course, the whole future of the game will be revealed during the Behind The Sims Summit which will take place on October 18 at 7 p.m. French time. This event will take the form of a live stream on EA's YouTube page

For subscribers to EA Play and EA Play Pro, Electronic Arts' two video game subscription services, the experience won't be quite the same. Various Sims 4 expansion packs will be available in a Play List starting October 18. For EA Play players, this means access to The Sims 4 Get to Work Expansion Pack, and for EA Play Pro subscribers access to the same expansion pack plus a Toddler Stuff Pack.

The transition to free-to-play of The Sims 4 will take place on October 18th. The game will therefore be available for free download on PC and Mac via the Origin and EA App applications, and on the official Playstation and Xbox stores. For all players who already own The Sims 4, EA has provided a small gift during this transition to free-to-play, namely a "Desert Luxe" or Desert Luxe expansion kit. This kit is already available for download and will be entirely free of charge until October 17th.