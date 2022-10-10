The Sims 4: free, release date... We take stock of free-to-play

One of the most popular games in the history of video games will soon become totally free. A passage in free-to-play which is likely to relaunch an already prolific success story.

[Updated October 10, 2022 12:55 PM] Over 36 million players, a billion in profits, The Sims 4 is more than a game, it's an institution. The world of our charming avatars will soon open its doors to all players after its transition to free-to-play. A great upheaval which also results in the arrival of free content for players who already own the game. and paying, which accompany this passage of The Sims 4 in free-to-play.

It's a small bombshell that EA Games dropped on Thursday by telling us that The Sims 4 would become completely free on October 18th. An announcement ahead of the Behind the Sims Summit, the conference entirely dedicated to games and extensions of our gibberish avatars. Concretely, the base game, The Sims 4, will be available for free download on PC and Mac via Origin or EA App, and on Playstation 5, Playstation 4, Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One. This announcement obviously does not concern the game's dozen expansion packs, which of course remain optional and paid for.

But that's not all in The Sims 4 news. EA says it wants to "continue to create new and meaningful The Sims 4 experiences for our players" and will therefore continue to develop expansion packs, kits and deliveries. Of course, the whole future of the game will be revealed during the Behind The Sims Summit which will take place on October 18 at 7 p.m. French time. This event will take the form of a live stream on EA's YouTube page

For subscribers to EA Play and EA Play Pro, Electronic Arts' two video game subscription services, the experience won't be quite the same. Various Sims 4 expansion packs will be available in a Play List starting October 18. For EA Play players, this means access to The Sims 4 Get to Work Expansion Pack, and for EA Play Pro subscribers access to the same expansion pack plus a Toddler Stuff Pack.

The transition to free-to-play of The Sims 4 will take place on October 18th. The game will therefore be available for free download on PC and Mac via the Origin and EA App applications, and on the official Playstation and Xbox stores. For all players who already own The Sims 4, EA has provided a small gift during this transition to free-to-play, namely a "Desert Luxe" or Desert Luxe expansion kit. This kit is already available for download and will be entirely free of charge until October 17th.