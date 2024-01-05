The shower head will be as good as new with this simple method – no scrubbing required!

Over time, limescale builds up on the shower head and can make it unusable. Here is the best method to overcome it

Limescale is a real nightmare in the bathroom. It accumulates everywhere. Around the faucets, on the shower head, at the bottom of the shower or bathtub, on the shower tiles... It gives a neglected appearance to your room, damages the performance of your faucets and can be difficult to remove . No one escapes it, even if they clean every week. To help you eliminate it easily and without using harmful commercially available products, we recommend that you use a single natural and economical ingredient, white vinegar.

To make it easier for you to clean the shower head to make it like new, shiny and lime-free, we're sharing a tip that will save you from having to scrub. It is therefore not a question of spraying the object with white vinegar, leaving the product on and polishing with a brush or sponge. It's even simpler. Here's how to proceed if your shower head comes apart, or if it's attached to the wall.

In the first case, remove the shower head attached to the pipe. You will see a small rubber washer, put it aside while cleaning so you don't lose it. This element is very important, it ensures the seal between the shower head and the hose. Place the pommel in a bucket or basin and cover it with half white vinegar and half hot water. Leave it on for an hour if possible (no more than 30 minutes if the knob is made of brass, otherwise it could permanently damage it). Take out the shower head and rinse it with clean water. If limescale persists, scrub lightly with a toothbrush, it should come off very easily. Dry the knob with a microfiber cloth and reassemble it on the hose, not forgetting the rubber washer.

If your shower head is wall mounted, you will not need to disassemble it. There is a simple solution to descale it using white vinegar. Find a plastic bag large enough to hold the pommel. Fill the plastic bag halfway with white vinegar. Place the bag around your pommel so that it soaks well in the vinegar. Secure the bag using elastic bands. Leave the product on for 30 minutes to an hour and rinse before wiping with a dry cloth.