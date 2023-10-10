The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 has already lost 380 euros of its price

A great representative of foldable smartphones, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 is currently priced at less than 800 euros on certain merchant sites.

Released only a few months ago, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 quickly established itself as one of the best foldable phones on the market. Samsung has managed to refine its formula with this flip smartphone that is as original as it is powerful with its latest generation Snapdragon processor.

Available in four different colors (green, black, pink and yellow), the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 was launched at the fairly high price of 1,199 euros during the summer of 2023. The smartphone has seen multiple promotions since its release and the One of its best prices is now available at several merchants such as Rueducommerce and Rakuten. Its best price, at the time of writing, seems to be around 730 euros.

As a reminder, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 has received excellent feedback from the specialist press. Its very practical format allows it to be easily stored in a pocket or small handbag. This phone also has several years of updates planned so you can enjoy it for a long time!