The Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 is priced at less than 300 euros

Ideal for everyday athletes and those who want a connected watch, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 has seen its price drop by more than 30% with a charger offered as a bonus.

Unveiled a little earlier this year, the Galaxy Watch 6 is one of the latest connected watches from Samsung. With a design that is both classic and effective, the Galaxy Watch 6 has, little by little, established itself as a great reference in terms of connected watches for Android. You can easily control your music and check your different notifications throughout your day. Are you an athlete? The Galaxy Watch 6 is even more interesting with its multiple options dedicated to physical activities and health.

Launched at a price of 449 euros here, the Galaxy Watch 6 is already benefiting from an excellent promotion on the Amazon website. It is possible to find the watch there for only 280 euros by checking a reduction coupon on the site and taking advantage of a refund offer of 80 euros.

We can only advise you not to delay too long if you plan to take advantage of this promotion. Amazon stocks are often limited and this offer may not last over time.