The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra on sale before Black Friday

After almost a year on the market, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra continues to be on sale. The arrival of Black Friday allows it to see its price drop a little more!

Crowned with the title of “best smartphone of the year 2023” by numerous specialized media, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra has a fairly significant flaw: it is expensive. Launched for more than 1000 euros at the start of the year, the high-end phone from Samsung is equipped with powerful and efficient features that can justify its price.

Good news for consumers: Samsung products have the happy tendency to see their prices collapse quickly over the months. This is also the case for the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra which is now available at much more accessible prices on various online sales sites. The arrival of Black Friday certainly allows certain merchants to offer initial promotions.

Now available at around 800-900 euros, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra looks much more interesting! The smartphone also comes with several years of software support so you can enjoy it for a long time.