The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is displayed at less than 1000 euros

SAMSUNG GALAXY S23. The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra promotions continue with great prices available across the range.

The latest Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra was launched a few months ago at the fairly high price of 1419 euros with us. A price that sticks well to the performance of the phone as well as its reception in Europe where the phone has won over specialist critics.

As interesting as it is, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is expensive. Fortunately for Samsung fans, the phone has benefited from numerous promotions since its release last January! Its best current price seems to be in particular on the Rakuten merchant site where the S23 Ultra loses more than 400 euros on its initial price.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 takes up many points already present on its predecessor. The phone has a 6.1-inch AMOLED display and adaptive 120Hz refresh rate. First novelty: the screen brightness of the S23 can go up to 1750 nits according to Samsung. A measure that was only available on the Ultra version of the S22 at the time.

In terms of design, the S23 is almost identical to the previous generation. Only the photo block changes and now merges into the shell of the device to only reveal the photo sensors, like the S22 Ultra and the rest of the S23 range.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 embeds the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor. End of Exynos processors therefore for high-end smartphones from Samsung this year, after very uneven performance on the previous generation of 2022.

The Samsung Galaxy S23's photo sensors are the same as the S22 except for the selfie camera. The latter goes to 12 Mpx this year in order to capture better photographs in selfie format and to capture more details in your various shots. The other photo sensors of the Samsung Galaxy S23 are:

A small improvement is to be noted on the side of autonomy. The Samsung Galaxy S23 battery has a charging capacity of 3900 mAh compared to 3700 on the latest generation of S22 smartphones. What to hold a few precious minutes more? You'll have to check first on the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor that handles battery life well on a day-to-day basis. The Samsung Galaxy S23 is available with two storage options: 128 and 246 GB.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 once again stands out as the "happy medium" of high-end smartphones at Samsung. It incorporates most of the new features present in the classic S23, while having a larger size and some small improvements.

The S23 has a 6.6-inch screen with an AMOLED panel and an adaptive refresh rate of 120 Hz. The latter will be able to display your content and games with great fluidity, while preserving the autonomy of the phone when you don't need a high refresh rate. Like the basic version, the screen brightness of the S23 should be able to go up to 1750 nits according to Samsung.

The photo modules of the Samsung Galaxy S23 are the same as for the base model. The phone therefore has a main sensor of 50 Mpx, an Ultra Wide Angle of 12 Mpx and a telephoto x3 of 10 Mpx. The new 12 MP selfie sensor is also present to improve the quality of your photos with the camera on the front of the phone.

The other big advantage of the Samsung Galaxy S23 compared to the basic version comes from its autonomy. The S23 is equipped with a 3900 mAh battery which is 200 mAh more than the classic S23. Enough to save a few precious minutes of use of the telephone.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 is available with its two other models since February 17 in two storage options: 256 and 512 GB.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is Samsung's most premium smartphone (along with the Galaxy Z Fold 4). This phone has a particular design with its very marked edges and far from the rounded S23 and S23. The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra still includes its S-Pen stylus to establish itself as the reference smartphone in terms of productivity.

Samsung is one of the best smartphone manufacturers when it comes to photography. The first novelty to come for the Samsung Galaxy S23 is in its camera. The S23 Ultra is equipped with a 200MP main sensor. The latter allows you to take higher quality shots compared to previous models.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra follows its other two models. The firm seems to have heard the complaints of its community compared to the Exynos processor which equipped the S22 in Europe. All Samsung Galaxy S23s therefore have a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip, one of the most powerful SoCs today.

Although the battery of the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra does not change from its predecessor, there are some chances that the battery life of the phone will still be improved. The S23 Ultra still has a 5000 mAh battery, but its Snapdragon processor can manage battery life better than the Exynos chip that fitted the S22 Ultra. Data that will however have to be verified during the various tests of the specialized press.

In order to clearly identify the differences between each smartphone that makes up the S23 range, we offer you an overview of the products. Discover the technical data sheets of the new Samsung Galaxy S23, S23 and S23 Ultra smartphones.

Samsung took advantage of its "Galaxy Unpacked" conference to unveil the different prices and pre-order bonuses for the new Samsung Galaxy S23, S23 and S23 Ultra. A price increase is observed with just over €100 compared to Galaxy S22 prices. The Samsung Galaxy S23 exist at several prices at different merchants.