The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra has never been so cheap

A regular at promotions, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is currently at its best price ever seen on Amazon. The smartphone is listed for less than 900 euros.

It’s been a while since the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra was released. The smartphone has had plenty of time to be tested in numerous specialist editorial offices, and to be crowned with the title of “best smartphone of the year”. Before the upcoming arrival of its successor, the Samsung Galaxy S24, it is still possible to fall for the multiple promotions available on the S23 Ultra.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is currently on offer at its best price on Amazon. Priced at 1039 euros, the smartphone benefits from a trade-in bonus of 150 euros for your old device. Concretely, even if you bring back a very old phone, you will have at least 150 euros reduction following your purchase. Depending on the model you bring in, you may earn even more!

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra shone this year, in particular thanks to its very high quality triple photo sensor. Add to that a powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, excellent battery life and a stylus built into the phone, and you have all the ingredients to make a perfect smartphone of the year.