The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra costs less than 900 euros

Still considered one of the best releases of the year, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra remains quite expensive in stores. However, it is possible to find it for much less on certain online sales sites!

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is a successful bet for the Samsung company. The latter has succeeded in releasing a powerful smartphone due to its performance and autonomy. Crowned with several excellent tests from the specialized press, the S23 Ultra is very well on its way to the title of smartphone of the year.

The only downside seems to be its price. Launched at a price of €1,419 in France, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is clearly not a smartphone accessible to everyone. We would even be tempted to talk about a premium smartphone since it is a device priced above the symbolic level of €1000.

Please note that the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra has dropped in price since its release! If you want to acquire this high-end phone, it is better to turn to online merchants who offer multiple promotions rather than going to an official store where prices still remain high.

You will see a drop of more than 400 euros on the latest Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra on certain sites such as Rakuten. Samsung phones have always had a very good habit of seeing their price collapse quickly over the months following their release. What if it was the right time to break down?