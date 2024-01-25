The RN ready to sever all ties with the German far right

On the occasion of her greetings to the parliamentary press, this Thursday, January 25, Marine Le Pen clearly distanced herself from her German partners in the AfD, mired in a controversy after advocating “remigration”.

Cold snap on the relationship between the National Rally and its German partners in the Alternative für Deutschland (AfD, “Alternative for Germany”). A few months before the European elections, nothing must be left to chance and Marine Le Pen knows it. While the National Rally is the favorite, it was a former president of the RN who was more concerned than ever to improve the image of the far-right party who spoke this Thursday, January 25. During her greetings to the parliamentary press, which were held at the National Assembly, Marine Le Pen distanced herself from the allies of the RN in the European Parliament while some of the AfD executives are at the heart of a controversy in Germany.

Said controversy? A fortnight ago, the Correctiv website revealed that several senior executives of the German far-right party attended a meeting in Potsdam last November, alongside neo-Nazis, during which it was said that " remigration. The proposed plan involved deporting several million “unassimilated [German] citizens,” asylum seekers and other foreigners to a “model state” located in Africa. These revelations have since led to massive demonstrations against the party across the country.

“Let things be extremely clear, I completely disagree with the proposal that would have been discussed or would have been decided within the framework of this meeting,” declared Marine Le Pen, echoed by Le Figaro, while he was questioned on the subject. “We have never defended any 'remigration', in the sense that French nationality would be withdrawn from people who have acquired it, including under conditions that we contest,” she insisted. . And the far-right leader added: "We will be led to discuss differences as important as these together and see whether or not these differences have [...] consequences on the capacity we have to ally ourselves in the same group."