The right-wing electorate adores Le Pen: its popularity is exploding, LR fading

Marine Le Pen is in first place among the French's favorite political figures, ahead of Prime Minister Gabriel Attal, according to a latest poll.

Marine Le Pen becomes the favorite political figure of the French, ahead of the Prime Minister, Gabriel Attal. According to the latest Le Point-Cluster 17 barometer, published on February 8, the president of the RN group in the National Assembly totals 38% favorable opinions, including 21 points of support and 17 points of sympathy.

The farmers' movement seems to have largely benefited the National Rally: "The level of sympathy they benefit from is very impressive", analyzes Jean-Yves Dormagen, founder of Cluster 17. Indeed, Jordan Bardella, the president of the party, achieves the most high progression in the ranking with 3% and becomes the fifth favorite political figure of the French, ahead of former Prime Minister Edouard Philippe. Marion Maréchal of the Reconquest party! rises to seventh place with 61% approval, 42 likes and 19 support.

At the same time, the right close to the government is falling significantly in the ranking. Xavier Bertrand loses 12 points, Eric Ciotti falls 7 points among right-wing sympathizers, François-Wavier Bellamy loses 6. Right-wing personalities present within the government also fall in the poll: -12% for Gérald Darmanin, -10 % for Rachida Dati, and -2% for Bruno Le Maire. “It is a fundamental movement (...) the erasure of the traditional moderate right, in favor of the representatives of a nationalist and identity right. (...) These segments will be decisive for the next elections.”, believes Jean-Yves Dormagen.

President Emmanuel Macron has lost two places in the ranking and is now in fifteenth position. On the left, François Ruffin remains the favorite left-wing political figure of the French, but loses 9 points among left-wing voters and 6 points among Jean-Luc Mélenchon voters.