The replacement for the Nintendo Switch is arriving soon in stores according to this famous newspaper

The new Nintendo console would be launched very soon according to several expert sources in the field...

Will we soon be ditching our Nintendo Switch in favor of a brand new console? In any case, this is what the very serious media Bloomberg and one of its analysts, an expert in the field, suggest. According to the American newspaper's website, Nintendo is preparing to unveil its next generation of consoles to the general public in order to replace the Nintendo Switch which will soon be celebrating its sixth year.

If the famous, long-awaited console still does not have an official name, Bloomberg has several new information. First of all, this console would be revealed and marketed in 2024, without further details. Nintendo could well choose to launch its new machine within a few months in order to fill Christmas and end-of-year gift lists, which would undoubtedly constitute a nice boost to its launch.

The other news regarding Nintendo's new console comes from its specifics. According to Bloomberg, this new product would have an 8-inch LCD screen. As a reminder, the first Nintendo Switch was released with a 7-inch LCD screen before being offered with an OLED screen in a brand new version released at the end of 2021.

We can say that this news concerning the screen of the next Nintendo console surprises and disappoints. An LCD screen in 2024 could well seem quite old and disappointing in terms of quality, but it could also be a commercial strategy to offer an OLED model within a few years.

This new Nintendo console will have the difficult task of doing better than its big sister, the Nintendo Switch, which has sold more than 132 million units since its release at the start of 2017. As a reminder, it has now been Rumors have been circulating around this new console for several years. The latter was notably presented on the sly to a certain group of developers at Gamescom, the video game fair organized last September.