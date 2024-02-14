The registration document will disappear, here's where you can soon find it

The historic registration document will soon change format and this is what it will look like.

If your wallet is shrinking, it's not just because, like many French people, you have to tighten your belt. The dematerialization of many documents now makes it possible to no longer be burdened with a ton of paperwork. This is valid for identity papers, for travel (plane tickets, train tickets, etc.), for culture and leisure (cinema tickets, show tickets, concert tickets, etc.), for the practice of sport (licenses, etc.), but also increasingly for everything relating to automobiles. Since February 14, 2024, the driving license has become dematerialized everywhere in France and will further bury the old piece of pink paper that young drivers were once proud to obtain. We have also known for several months that the insurance sticker – this little green sticker to place on the windshield – will become digital on April 1st. But another physical document, also required to drive a car, will also disappear.

Rather bulky, with its three flaps, "dad's" paper registration card will soon be a collector's item. Like the new driving license, the registration document – ​​which we acquire or transfer each time we buy or sell a new or used vehicle – will go digital. Often neglected in the glove box, or misplaced when we need to get our hands on it, it will soon take over smartphones, which will at least have the advantage of always being with us.

Where exactly will it be? The dematerialized registration document will take up residence in France Idabilité, this “digital wallet” inaugurated last September. The free application is available on both Android smartphones and iPhones. Its purpose is to group together all digital identity documents in order to facilitate administrative procedures. For motorists, the driving license, insurance, registration document (and even soon the insurance certificate) will be accessible in a few clicks in the “Portfolio” tab of the France Idété application.

The registration document provides a lot of essential information about the vehicle owner and the vehicle itself. It includes the name and address of the owner, the make and model of the vehicle, its registration and serial number, its tax power, its actual power, its weight, the type of fuel it uses, the number of seats... A motorist must always have it at hand when driving. If you cannot present it during a police check, you risk paying a fixed fine of 11 euros which can rise up to 135 euros if you do not present it at a police or police station. police station within 5 days.