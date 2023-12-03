The refurbished iPhone 12 for only 349 euros at Fnac

Fnac is currently offering a promotion accompanied by a refund option on the iPhone 12. Be careful though because this offer is for a very limited time!

The iPhone 12 may have been released a few years ago, but it still benefits from all of Apple's updates and very good software support. Still endowed with very good performance despite its age, the iPhone 12 is regularly sought after on promotion on the internet as its quality/price ratio can be interesting depending on the offers available.

Its best current price seems to be at Fnac. The brand, well known to the French, is already offering a promotion of 100 euros on the refurbished iPhone 12 in excellent condition. This allows the smartphone to be listed at 449 euros on the site.

But that's not all ! Fnac also offers a refund offer of 100 euros on the refurbished iPhone 12. This allows us to arrive at a final price of 349 euros! The best price currently available on this product if we omit the second-hand market.