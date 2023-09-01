The recipe for preparing the smoothie that will help you refuel before your workout

Have you started an exercise routine and want to have a day full of energy? Make this delicious strawberry, oat and banana smoothie.

Workouts require a lot of energy. It is for this reason that many trainers recommend consuming a smoothie or drink that provides you with the necessary nutrients before starting your routine. Thus, you will be able to have better performance during your workouts, you will have a surplus of energy and you will feel less tired.

In order not to train on an empty stomach and to perform at your best, here we give you the recipe for preparing a delicious strawberry, oat and banana smoothie. The benefits of each ingredient are ideal for charging you with energy. Oats are one of the most complete cereals, and in addition to filling you up, they will give you a lot of energy.

On the other hand, the banana is a source of carbohydrates, it provides vitamins, reduces fatigue and exhaustion. It is a fruit rich in carbohydrates, which makes it an excellent option because it acts as an energy booster, perfect before exercising.

Ingredients :

Preparation :