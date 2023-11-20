The PS5 sold with a cult game at a crazy price, this Black Friday offer is unmissable!

The PlayStation 5 has benefited from numerous promotions since the start of Black Week 2023. Among these, this pack, available on many online sites, is available at an exceptional price.

Sony will not have waited for Black Friday, this Friday, November 24, to find exceptional offers on its PlayStation 5. For example, you can find the next-gen console alone at the price of 429 euros instead of 549 euros at several merchants since last Friday. Many games, including some essentials like Assassin's Creed: Mirage, Hogwarts Legacy Hogwarts Legacy or even EA Sports FC24, also benefit from big discounts, most of the time of several tens of euros. And as is often the case, it is by buying a pack that you can get the best deals. This is the case with this offer offered on many online sites: the PlayStation 5 Standard Edition sold with a DualSense controller and the game Marvel's Spider-Man 2 at the completely crazy price of 499 euros!

This pack, which saves you 130 euros - remember that the Sony console alone sells for 549 euros outside the sales period - is undoubtedly one of the most attractive of this Black Week 2023. The game developed by Insomniac Games was released barely a month ago and follows the first part which established itself as a blockbuster on PS5. Step into the shoes of Miles Morales and Peter Parker, the two spider-men, and go on an adventure on the New York skyscrapers - note that the neighborhoods of Brooklyn and Queens make their appearance in this second opus - to prevent the villains Venom, Kraven, Lizard and many others from taking control of the city that never sleeps.

This unmissable offer is available for less than 500 euros at Amazon, Cdiscount, Rakuten, FNAC and Leclerc. Most often with free delivery costs if you collect the pack directly in store or at a relay point. An offer not to be missed.