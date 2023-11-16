The PS5 with a second controller for less than 475 euros!

The PlayStation 5 is celebrating at the start of Black Week! Sony's flagship console is on sale almost everywhere, like here at Discount at an unbeatable price.

The PlayStation 5 is one of the stars of this Black Week which began on November 17. On sale on many merchant sites, Sony's little pearl, released at the end of 2020, has been snapped up since this Friday morning. It must be said that the different offers seen here and there, on the console, its games or its accessories do not leave the gamer who lies dormant (or not) in you indifferent.

If the packs with the console plus one or more games are often the most attractive, we have found a very nice promotion from Cdiscount which offers the PS5 Standard Edition equipped with a basic controller and another DualSense controller for less than 475 euros ! You will have no excuse not to invite your friends home to play, with two controllers for wild games, face-to-face or in teams. But don't delay, because at this price there won't be something for everyone.