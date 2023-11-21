The PS5 and the EA SPORTS FC24 game for less than 500 euros, it's possible with Black Friday

Many packs with Sony's queen console benefit from great promotions during Black Friday 2023. Like this one with the reference football game on the PS5.

Treat yourself to the PlayStation 5 with a world-famous game at a lower price than the usual price of the console alone, it's possible during Black Friday 2023. Usually sold at 549 euros, Sony's little gem, released in 2020 and now available everywhere, is priced at 499 euros with the EA SPORTS FC24 game during Black Week at Amazon. A fairly exceptional offer - with free delivery costs - since it allows you to save 130 euros.

EA SPORTS FC24 is a football simulation which is none other than the successor to FIFA23 and all the previous opuses which have made it the reference football game in the four corners of the world. If the name has changed, following a financial disagreement with the International Football Federation (FIFA), the game remains a must with its hyper-realistic animation and a database of nearly 20,000 professional players. Solo, with friends or online, playing EA SPORTS FC24 always provides immense pleasure for football fans, and not only that. At less than 500 euros, this pack is a golden deal.