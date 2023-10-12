The professor murdered in Arras tried to intervene

A French teacher was killed at the Gambetta high school, in Arras, following a knife attack this Friday, October 13. A second teacher and a technical agent were injured.

A French teacher in his fifties was killed this Friday, October 13 in the Gambetta-Carnot school campus, during an attack in Arras (Pas-de-Calais). The alleged suspect is a 20-year-old young man who is believed to be a former student of the establishment. He allegedly entered the high school armed with a knife and inflicted injuries on two other people: a PE teacher and a technical agent who was in a state of absolute emergency. As for the French teacher, he allegedly slit his throat according to information from the JDD, while he tried to intervene. Wearing black pants and a gray jacket, we can see the suspect in an altercation with several adults in the courtyard of the establishment, on videos circulating on social networks.

The alleged perpetrator allegedly inflicted chest and abdominal injuries on the technical agent who was the school's head chef, according to Le Parisien. The second teacher, a PE teacher this time, was also injured and was in a relative emergency without his life being in danger. The perpetrator was arrested by the police, declared Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin. He would be a former student of the establishment, aged 20 and of Chechen origin. The National Anti-Terrorism Prosecutor's Office has taken up the investigation, according to the AFP, for the counts of "assassination in relation to a terrorist enterprise", "attempted assassination in relation to a terrorist enterprise" and "criminal association terrorist with a view to preparing crimes against people.