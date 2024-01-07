The prices of internet boxes are finally falling after 10 months of increase according to this barometer

After many months of average increases in their prices, fiber subscriptions and boxes finally seem to see their prices decrease this year.

This is the good surprise of this new year for those looking for a new subscription to an internet box. According to the official barometer of the Ariase site, a benchmark player in comparison of internet boxes and mobile plans, prices are falling for this month of January 2024. And this is the first drop after 10 consecutive months of increase.

If in January 2023, the average price of a fiber subscription stood at 28.67 euros, this figure continued to rise during the year after a small decline during the start of the summer. Result: an average cost at its highest in December 2023 with an average price estimated at 32.66 euros.

This constant increase in fiber package prices is the logical consequence of the end of one-year promotional contracts when subscribing to a new fiber subscription with all operators (with the exception of Free). The increase in operator costs, for logistics, transport, semiconductors but also energy, will also have weighed on this increase. This is obvious in a period of widespread inflation, but also a first for this sector in almost 10 years.

The Ariase site, a specialist in comparing internet and mobile subscription prices, observed a reassuring decline for the month of January 2024. The average price of internet boxes has thus fallen to an average of 32.38 euros, or nearly 30 cents less than in December.

“The price index, down 0.7% over one month, is nevertheless still up 12.9% over one year since the price jump in November 2023, linked to the end of promotions over 12 months for all operators with the exception of Free", writes Ariase in its press release.

Ariase explains in particular that this drop is linked to a change in the price structure of the box offer at RED by SFR, reflecting a drop in the cost of the subscription over the last 24 months. The RED by SFR box offer thus amounts to 24.99 euros per month, as was the case in January 2022.

It will now be necessary to check whether the decline experienced at the start of 2023 will continue throughout the year or whether prices will start to rise again after this first encouraging decline.