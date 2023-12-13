The price of foie gras has increased again, what if you replaced it at Christmas with this recipe?

If the production of foie gras has resumed this year, there may not be enough for everyone on the table at Christmas, not to mention that its price is increasing again this year by 5%. But what should we replace it with?

A flagship product of end-of-year holiday meals, foie gras is found on almost every table at Christmas, ahead of smoked salmon and the Yule log. According to Cifog (the foie gras inter-professional association), 9 out of 10 French people say they consume foie gras at this time of year. If foie gras production does not experience the same crisis as in 2022, it may not be enough to please everyone. If you want to be sure to have some on the table this Christmas, don't wait too long to buy it.

After the spectacular increase in the price of foie gras in December 2022, its price will further increase by around 5% this year according to the inter-professional association. With this inflation, the budget for meals during the holidays is strongly impacted and treating yourself to Christmas and New Year's meals is becoming more and more expensive. You don't need to empty your bank account to treat your taste buds this Christmas and have a good time surrounded by your loved ones. Simply turn to more economical, but equally delicious, alternatives to put together your party menu on a low budget.

What if you replaced the foie gras with liver mousse or duck mousse? Much more affordable, they are very tasty. You can serve them as an aperitif or as a starter on toast with brioche sandwich bread, grilled country bread or even gingerbread and a little onion confit. If the taste of liver mousse is less pronounced, its texture is more tender, but above all its price is 2 to 4 times cheaper than whole foie gras. Think about it for your Christmas toasts and canapes. As for duck mousse, if it is less refined, it will cost you 10 times less.

Vegetable foie gras called faux gras is also an interesting alternative. You can buy it commercially or make it yourself with dried fruits, mushrooms, legumes and spices. Your guests may be amazed! It's a very good illusion that will lighten your wallet this Christmas.

Finally, think about seaside or plant-based alternatives. Smoked salmon, lumpfish roe, but also fish or seaweed spreads, or even those made from olives or vegetables. For the holidays, there are many festive recipes such as fig tapenade, walnut cream with porcini mushrooms or even truffle preparations.