The price of Apple AirPods 3 plummets, Amazon shoots first with an unprecedented price

Another promotion on the latest AirPods 3. Apple's small headphones continue to see their prices drop during Black Friday. This time, it's Amazon that comes out and offers the best price on the web.

169 euros for AirPods 3, this will certainly be one of the most aggressive offers of this Black Friday 2023 and it is better not to delay to take advantage of it. It concerns one of the most popular products among French people during Black Friday: Apple AirPods. Already in vogue in recent years, AirPods have benefited from promotions since the start of Black Week 2023 on Monday.

This offer will certainly make everyone agree. The offer drawn up by Amazon affects the third generation of Apple headphones: the AirPods 3, in their version with Lighting charging case version 2022. This version benefits from a 15% reduction and sees the price drop from 199 euros to 169 euros.

Amazon also guarantees you with these AirPods 3 a product sold and shipped by itself, which means that home delivery will be free. As a reminder, this AirPods 3 model benefits from spatial audio sound, compatibility with Siri, dynamic tracking of head movements for 360-degree sound, good resistance to water and perspiration and 6 hours of continuous listening as far as autonomy is concerned. And if you prefer a model with MagSafe wireless charging, it's also possible for 10 euros more with a new price of 179 euros, or -14%!