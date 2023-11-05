The number of bones in the human body decreases drastically with age, how many have you lost?

How long ago were your first science lessons at school? Did you know that we lose almost a hundred bones in total as we become adults?

The human body is a fascinating structure that changes according to people and their age. Our skeletons, in particular, differ in size, weight, and shape, to accommodate our unique bodies. The bones of an adult represent, for example, approximately 20% of their body weight, but this percentage varies depending on each person's morphology.

The bones themselves fall into four categories: long, short, flat, and irregular, each with a specific structure and function. They don't just allow us to stand and move; they protect our organs and store essential minerals such as calcium and phosphorus, while also housing bone marrow, which produces our blood cells. Each bone, from the largest to the smallest, plays a crucial role in our daily life.

But did you know that we are born with over 350 bones and that number drops drastically to 206 as adults? This metamorphosis is a natural process where the baby's bones, mainly made up of cartilage, begin to ossify and for some to fuse. This transformation is essential because it allows our skeletons to strengthen and support our bodies over time.

On average, bone counts stop falling in girls between the ages of 14 and 18 and in boys between 16 and 19, although this can vary greatly between individuals. And human variability doesn't stop there: some adults have more bones than average, as in the case of polydactyly where a person is born with more fingers or toes than normal.