The Nothing Phone (1) loses 30% of its price at Amazon

NOTHING PHONE (1). Regularly available on promotion since its release, the Phone (1) from Nothing is currently benefiting from a nice price drop at Amazon.

Although this is not its first promotion, the Nothing Phone (1) is still very interesting at the price currently offered by Amazon. The first smartphone from Nothing benefits from a reduction of almost 30% compared to its initial price.

The Phone (1) is the very first smartphone from the young company Nothing. As original as it is popular, it was able to mark a small event by establishing itself as a very good smartphone for its price.

The first thing you notice about the Phone's design (1) is that the back of the device is transparent. However, this information had already been revealed several months ago by the firm, which simply uses the transparent design of its first product, the Ear headphones (1).

This transparency of the Phone (1) is not anecdotal. It allows you to display a fully customizable LED system called Glyph for your notifications. Like a phone flash that lights up when you receive a call, the LEDs on the Phone (1) can react to your different notifications according to your needs and desires. It will also be possible to replace the phone's flash using the Glyph system to light your scenes.

The other great information about the transparent design of the Phone (1) reveals an induction charging system. This technology, usually present on high-end phones, will be available on the Phone (1) and will allow the phone to be recharged without a cable.

The Phone (1) is also available in two different colors upon its official release: white and black. Each version will always have a transparent back as the visual identity of the Nothing firm seems to require.

The back of the Phone (1) also reveals two 50 Mpx photo sensors. During the presentation of the phone, it was notably specified that the firm preferred to have only two very good photo sensors rather than multiplying the cameras with functions deemed unnecessary such as a macro lens. Doing a little, but doing it better seems to be the company's credo regarding the specific features of its Phone (1).

One of the first details that jumps out at you when looking at the Phone (1) is its strange components visible on the back of the phone. The central block that can be seen on the back of the Phone (1) confirms that the phone is compatible with wireless charging. A technology which is very rare for a mid-range device, and which therefore confirms Nothing's desire to break the industry's codes.

In a field populated by uninspired designs, the Phone (1) seems to want to stand out by playing the transparency card. The back of the Phone (1) notably reveals several LED lights. Called Glyph, this set allows the phone to deliver different shows of light when you receive notifications such as a message or a call. The company considers that many consumers leave their phone on the front screen, and that this system will therefore still allow them to have their notifications.

The Phone (1) has a mid-range Snapdragon 778G processor designed specifically for the phone. This chip also allows the Phone (1) to be compatible with 5G communication bands and to launch a majority of games available on the market in good quality. There remains the question of lifespan, since the Snapdragon 778G is not a latest generation processor.

Nothing's Phone (1) runs Android 12. No surprises so far, but Carl Pei, founder of the firm, also revealed that the Phone (1) has an in-house overlay called "Nothing OS". This in-house operating system is defined as open and homogeneous in order to seamlessly connect and integrate devices from other brands with ease. The CEO of Nothing notably cited Tesla cars and AirPods Pro headphones. Nothing therefore positions itself as a serious competitor to Apple, known in particular for its powerful ecosystem capable of connecting its different products with disconcerting ease.

Nothing also claimed that its operating system for the Phone (1) will have 40% fewer pre-installed applications. This software, commonly called "bloatware", is often little desired by consumers and more the result of partnerships between the manufacturers and developers of said applications.

The Phone (1) was officially presented on Tuesday July 12, 2022. The Nothing brand held a special conference, its first Keynote, to present the highly anticipated phone. This conference confirmed that the Phone (1) has been available since July 21, 2022. In France, the phone is only available via Amazon's online platform. You will therefore not be able to come across the Phone (1) in store!

We had to wait for the special Nothing conference to discover the selling prices of the Phone (1). The latter is positioned in the mid-range phone market, but with some additional performance compared to the devices generally found in this segment. The prices of the Phone (1) in Europe are:

If the name Nothing doesn't mean anything to you, maybe that's normal. Carl Pei's company (former founder of One Plus) is quite young, and only has one product launched in 2021: the Ear headphones (1). Although this is a small success, the firm would like to point out that it is not a company specializing in audio products only.

Founded in 2020 by several big names in tech (notably Kevin Lin and Steve Huffman, respectively co-founders of Twitch and Reddit), Nothing is launching with an investment fund of $7 million. The company then continues its innovative momentum by promising to “break down the barriers between humans and technology”. In 2021, Nothing notably raised a million dollars in less than a minute thanks to an impressive community fundraiser.

You will therefore have to prepare to see more products from the Nothing brand in the more or less near future. The firm's main objective is to offer devices close to their users and to create a hyperconnected and very intuitive ecosystem, while remaining respectful of the environment.