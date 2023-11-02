The new M3 MacBook Pros are available for pre-order

Unveiled during Apple's last keynote, the new MacBook Pros equipped with the firm's M3 chip are now available for pre-order at several partner resellers.

We won't have to wait long before we have pre-orders on the latest MacBook Pros. Apple lifted the veil on these new powerful laptops during its last conference at the end of October 2023. Neither one, nor two, the manufacturer took the opportunity to announce the availability of its next devices: the MacBook Pros equipped with of an M3 chip will be released next Tuesday, November 7.

If you wish to reserve your copy, it is possible to find the MacBook Pro M3 at several merchants. Fnac, Boulanger, Amazon, CDiscount and Rakuten opened hostilities with the prices recommended by Apple. We will certainly have to wait a little to see price drops in the coming months.

MacBook Pros with the M3 chip are Apple's most powerful laptops. They are primarily aimed at professionals as well as those who want to have great computing power to work on sound, images, code, etc.