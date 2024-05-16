The new Honor 200 Lite at the lowest price at Rakuten - Enjoy €50!

Rakuten is offering an exceptional offer: -€50 on the Honor 200 Lite 5G. Don't miss this opportunity to get the smartphone at an unbeatable price! We tell you everything about the offer below.

Rakuten hits hard with an exceptional offer valid until May 31 inclusive: the exclusive promo code CMNZ50 offering a €50 discount on the Honor 200 Lite 5G 15 8/256GB. Thanks to this coupon, the price of the Honor 200 Lite 5G drops from €329.90 to €279.90, a significant saving of €50.

This reduction makes the Honor 200 Lite 5G a real bargain, especially since this model is already very competitive in the mid-range smartphone market.

Discover the Honor 200 Lite 5G at a low price at Rakuten.

The Honor 200 Lite 5G 15.8/256GB stands out for its many qualities. First of all, it has a 6.7-inch screen with Full HD resolution , ensuring exceptional display quality for watching videos or playing games. In terms of performance, it is equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor coupled with 8GB of RAM, which ensures a smooth and responsive user experience. Its 256 GB storage capacity allows you to store a large amount of photos, videos and applications without worrying about the available space. Additionally, the Honor 200 Lite 5G supports 5G connectivity, delivering super-fast downloading and internet browsing speeds. It also has a 5000mAh battery with fast charging, ensuring long battery life and efficient charging. In terms of photography, this model offers a triple rear sensor with a 64 MP main sensor, allowing you to capture sharp and detailed images even in low light conditions.

Rakuten doesn't stop there and has also decided to extend the POMME30 coupon until May 31. This coupon allows the iPhone 15 128 GB to remain at its lowest price, i.e. €669. This offer extension is great news for Apple fans and those looking for a high-end smartphone at a reduced price.

Discover the iPhone 15 at a low price at Rakuten.

The iPhone 15 is known for its many innovations and exceptional build quality. It is equipped with a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display, delivering vivid colors and deep blacks for an optimal viewing experience. The A15 Bionic processor, present in this model, ensures remarkable performance, whether for multitasking, gaming or augmented reality applications. The iPhone 15 also features an advanced camera system with a dual 12MP rear sensor, capable of capturing high-resolution photos and videos. It incorporates advanced features such as Night mode, Deep Fusion and computational photography, for professional quality shots in all light conditions. Additionally, security and privacy are enhanced with Face ID, Apple's facial recognition technology.

Finally, Rakuten stands out with its exceptional offers until May 31, making high-quality smartphones accessible at reduced prices. Whether you are looking for performance or innovation, these promotions allow you to make a wise and economical choice!