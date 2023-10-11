The new Google Pixel 8 is officially available with purchase bonuses

The latest phones from Google are officially available for purchase. We summarize the offers available on these and where to find them at the best price.

The Google Pixel 8 and Google Pixel 8 Pro are now available in stores and online stores. These two new smartphones are based in particular on artificial intelligence to offer multiple very practical features. In particular, you can edit your photos and videos directly on your phone using stunning options like the magic eraser or automatic retouching.

The bad surprise of the Google Pixel 8 is their increasing price. Fortunately, it is possible to take advantage of some very nice purchase bonuses if you reserve your copy before October 16. For the purchase of the Google Pixel 8, you will leave with free wireless headphones. The acquisition of the Google Pixel 8 Pro allows you to have the Pixel Watch 2 connected watch for free. This offer is notably available from the Fnac/Darty brand.

The Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro are available from Thursday October 12 in Europe. These are accompanied by the new Pixel Watch 2 connected watch. Do not hesitate to consult the various tests available on these new devices from Google.