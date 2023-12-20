The most powerful smartphone of the year is not a Samsung or an iPhone according to this official ranking

Of all the smartphones released in 2023, the most powerful is not a phone from Samsung or Apple, nor even a Pixel from Google. It's another brand known for its low-end models that wins the prize...

Every year, the AnTuTu site, a world reference in terms of phone comparisons, lists smartphones from each manufacturer and tests them to come up with several rankings. Among the latter, we find in particular the listing of the most powerful models released in recent months. If well-known brands like Samsung generally do quite well, it should be noted that the title of most powerful smartphone of the year goes neither to the Korean company nor to Apple, nor even to Google with its famous Pixel .

To achieve its ranking, the AnTuTu site uses several data during its tests. The site's experts analyze the performance of each smartphone on several points, such as the device's processor, memory, etc. The site finally draws up an average of the different readings and establishes its ranking of the most powerful smartphone each year.

As a general rule, the power between two smartphones varies little if they have the same processor. And it is precisely on this point that the product that stands in first place in 2023 stands out! This is the Xiaomi Mi 14 Pro (renamed Xiaomi 14 Pro in Europe), launched a few weeks ago in China.

The Xiaomi 14 Pro has a total score of 2,005,141 points in the AnTuTu rankings. It is then followed by the Nubia Z50S Pro (not released here) with 1,640,868 points and the Red Magic 8 Pro with 1,639,221 points. Fourth place also goes to a smartphone from the firm with the Red Magic 8S Pro and 1,637,830 points. Finally, in poor position, we find the Samsung Galaxy S23 with 1,560,297 points.

And this premiere is not so much a surprise in itself. Not so much because AnTuTu is a Chinese website. The Xiaomi 14 Pro is the only Android smartphone to benefit from the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor launched at the same time. It therefore has a huge head start compared to its competitors who still only have an old generation processor. Also note that Apple phones are not included in this ranking. If iPhones were added, we would find the iPhone 15 Pro in 10th position.

This is a ranking that may surprise more than one person! In Europe, Xiaomi still has a false reputation as a manufacturer of low-end smartphones. The firm, however, is increasingly offering excellent models in the mid-range (with the Xiaomi T) and premium (with the Xiaomi Pro).