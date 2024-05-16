The Moselle on red alert facing the risk of flooding: the extended weather alert?

An episode of intense rain crosses the Grand Est this Friday, May 17. Météo-France has placed the Moselle department on red alert for risk of flooding until this evening and calls for the greatest caution. Bas-Rhin, Vosges and Meurthe-et-Moselle have been placed on orange alert.

Météo-France has placed Moselle on red alert for heavy showers and flooding this Friday, May 17, when up to 100 mm of rain is expected. The weather phenomenon is expected to intensify in this department during the afternoon before fading in the evening. For the moment, the red alert is maintained until at least 9 p.m.

In question, "a rainy episode, very occasionally stormy, took place over a small north-eastern portion of the country", indicated Météo-France in its latest bulletin.

Moselle SDIS agents told BFMTV that 177 municipalities are currently affected by flooding, 500 interventions are underway, hundreds of firefighters and water rescue specialists are mobilized.

In a post on

In the neighboring department, near the German border, the recorded accumulations correspond to more than a month of rain. Bas-Rhin, which is not used to receiving large amounts of precipitation, suffered several floods on the roads. The department has been placed on orange alert for risks of flooding and/or rain-flooding. The Vosges and Meurthe-et-Moselle are also affected by this orange alert. Météo-France advises residents to stay at home and not use their car.

Precipitation should shift northward this evening, but rivers should still rise until tomorrow. Vigicrues has also placed Meurthe and Mortagne in orange. Vigilance could then be extended, warns La Chaîne Météo.