The moment when you lose fat during sport is easy to achieve: here's how to find it

Do you want to exercise to stay in shape, but without forcing yourself unnecessarily? Here's a technique you might want to try.

If you really want to lose weight by playing sports, you must first know your body and the exercises that suit you best. And the key is in your "fat burning zone", in other words the level of effort that allows you to work on your figure most effectively.

But how can we identify this precious “zone”? Forget the generic charts found in gyms, because all bodies are different and these diagrams are too standard. Instead, there are practical tips for learning how to maximize weight loss during your workouts.

You must first keep in mind that these are the gentlest exercises which require more fat as fuel, and less carbohydrates or what you have just consumed, for example. According to an article by Gretchen Reynolds, a leading fitness expert in the Washington Post, light exercise is the key to your “fat-burning zone.”

Then, to identify your own ideal pace, you can consider one of three methods:

Scientists define the "burn zone" during exercise as the level of effort that keeps your heart rate around an ideal rate for burning the most fat. Generally, if your main goal is to lose some body fat, exercises that are much gentler than you think may be enough.

Regardless of which method you choose to find your fat burning zone, it's important to monitor your diet after exercise so you don't immediately replace the fat you just burned. Some research indicates that you could be very effective during a simple walk in the late afternoon.