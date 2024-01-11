The Mayor, Darmanin, Dupond-Moretti... these ministers again and again renewed

The main government heavyweights were retained during the reshuffle. How long have they been in office?

Emmanuel Macron is not his first reshuffle. Since his arrival at the Elysée in 2017, the head of state has already appointed four prime ministers and adjusted the government team a large number of times. However, some big names survive from one team to another and cling to their wallets against all odds. Darmanin, Dupond-Moretti, Le Maire... their renewal seems almost tacit. One of them, in particular, has not moved since May 2017.

This pioneer of the Macronian executive is Bruno Le Maire. The former minister of Nicolas Sarkozy, who rallied to Emmanuel Macron during his first presidential campaign, set down his bags in Bercy on May 17, 2017 and never left. The Head of State once again reappointed him on Thursday January 11 to the Ministry of the Economy, Finance and Industrial and Digital Sovereignty, silencing rumors about his departure from the government.

Another minister has been in the government since the beginning: Gérald Darmanin. But the current Minister of the Interior has only held this position since July 6, 2020. Previously, he had served as Minister of Action and Public Accounts in the government of Edouard Philippe. Darmanin also easily won his reappointment to Gabriel Attal's team.

A more discreet profile of the executive, Sébastien Lecornu can also boast of being a veteran. He arrived in government on June 21, 2017 following a first reshuffle, as Secretary of State to the Minister of Ecological Transition, Nicolas Hulot. Then passed through the portfolios of Territorial Communities and then Overseas, Lecornu has been in office at the prestigious Ministry of the Armed Forces since May 20, 2022.

Another man has been making his way within the government since October 16, 2018: Marc Fesneau. First appointed Minister Delegate in charge of Relations with Parliament under Edouard Philippe, this loyalist of François Bayrou took up his duties on May 20, 2022 at the Ministry of Agriculture, where he has just been reappointed once again.

Let us not forget, finally, Gabriel Attal. The new Prime Minister arrived at the government at the same time as Marc Fesneau, on October 16, 2018, as Secretary of State to the Minister of National Education and Youth. He then went through the spokesperson, Public Accounts, then returned to National Education, before a final promotion to Matignon last Tuesday.