The Lord of the Rings: What release date and time for The Rings of Power?

LORD OF THE RINGS THE RINGS OF POWER. A few days before the release date of the series The Lord of the Rings, Amazon Prime Video reveals the exact time of broadcast of the first two episodes of the Rings of Power.

[Updated Aug 17, 2022 3:50 PM] There are only a few days left until the release date of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power series. Expected exclusively on Prime Video, the series focuses on the forging of the rings of power but also on the fall of the Empire of Numenor, a figure inspired by Atlantis in the universe of J.R.R. Tolkien. Two weeks before the release date (September 2, 2022, let's remember), Amazon Studios clarified its distribution strategy. To kick off its most ambitious series, Prime Video will air the first two episodes on September 2, 2022. Afterwards, the remaining six episodes will air every Friday. We now know from what time we will be able to discover the episodes each week. So know that, on September 2, the first two episodes of Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power will be broadcast from 3 a.m. on Prime Video. Subsequently, the new episodes of the series will be broadcast from 6 a.m. on the Amazon platform.

During San Diego Comic Con, the series The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power created the event by unveiling a brand new trailer on July 22, 2022, just eight days after its previous trailer. The communication campaign is accelerating for the series that Amazon Prime Video intends to impose as one of the programs that count from September 2, 2022. The trailer mentions for the first time the name of Sauron by name and suggests that the period of peace known by Middle-earth is coming to an end. There are also many action sequences and ever-resplendent panoramas. The series will begin its broadcast on September 2 with its first episode while season 1 should have a total of 8 episodes broadcast weekly. We will follow the adventures of the elf Galadriel but also of Elrond, two characters already seen in Peter Jackson's trilogy, and will discover Middle-earth during its Second Age, a period which notably saw the fall of the Empire. of Numenor and the forging of the power rings that give the series its title.

On July 14, Amazon Prime Video already unveiled a new trailer for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power series. We discovered the characters of the island Kingdom of Numenor, namely Isildur, Elendil, Pharazôn or even Kemen, Eärien and the regent Míriel. The kingdom of the Elves is not left out, since Galadriel or Elrond will have a central role in this series. The Rings of Power will chronicle events prior to The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings. The relative peace established for a few years is threatened by the emergence of evil in Middle-earth, forcing several characters to rise to the rank of legend.

While The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power series releases on September 2, 2022, little specific information has been released about the plot of the series. It is set, however, in the heart of the Second Age of Middle-earth, a time when the famous Rings of Power were forged, before the events of The Lord of the Rings books and movies. The plot will take place in several locations, including the Elven kingdoms of Lindon and Eregion, Khazad-dûm the Kingdom of the Dwarves, the Southern Lands, the Northernmost Wasteland, the seas of Sundering, and the legendary isle of Númenor.

During the reveal of the full series title, series showrunners J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay spoke about what fans will experience: "The Rings of Power brings together all of the main story arcs from the Second Age of Middle-earth: The Forge of the Rings, The Rise of Sauron, Dark Lord, The Epic Tale of Númenor, and The Last Alliance of Elves and Men." The opportunity for the series to show more about the other rings of power: "until now, fans have only been able to see the stories of the One Ring on screen, but before there was there was only one, there were many more…and we're thrilled to be able to share their story."

Amazon Prime Video unveiled the very first video in its The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power series during Super Bowl 2022 in the United States. This video teaser is an opportunity to discover the first images of certain characters presented exclusively in a Vanity Fair article on February 10. We see in particular Galadriel, the Elf played by Morfydd Clarke, as well as Elrond, camped by Robert Aramayo (Game of Thrones), or even Arondir, a new character played by Ismael Cruz Cordova.

Amazon Prime Video has revealed the cast of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power series in several bursts. In January 2020, the production officially revealed the names of fifteen actors who will participate in the series. There were some famous faces because they appeared in particular in the Game of Thrones series. This is the case of Robert Aramayo, who camped the young Ned Stark in the flagship series of HBO, but also of Joseph Mawle who played the role of Benjen Stark, the uncle of Jon Snow. Below, find the complete list of actors made official by Amazon Prime Video for its series The Lord of the Rings.

It was in August 2021 that Amazon Prime Video revealed the release date of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power series. The producer has taken the lead since the start of the series is scheduled for broadcast on September 2, 2022 exclusively for subscribers to the streaming platform. Note that two episodes will be made available to Prime subscribers on September 2, 2022 from 3 a.m. Thereafter, the episodes will be posted online at 6 a.m. with one episode every Friday.

However, fans of Lord of the Rings hope to find actors from the various films there, in particular Ian McKellen who played Gandalf. In December 2017, the comedian said in a British radio interview that he was not opposed to the idea of ​​putting the clothes of the Gray Pilgrim back on, but that he had not (yet) been approached. No information on a return of this fan-favorite character has yet been released by Amazon. As an immortal magician, Gandalf could very well appear in the series. However, it would be likely that another actor than McKellen would be chosen to play him.

Amazon announced on September 18, 2019 that its event series adapted from The Lord of the Rings was filmed in New Zealand. The sets of this Southwest Pacific country had already been used for Peter Jackson films and fueled the imagination of fans of J.R.R. Tolkien's trilogy for many years. The filming of the series The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power was completed in early August 2021.

Thanks to a video posted on social networks, Amazon Prime Video has lifted the veil on the creative team working on the making of the series adapting the universe of The Lord of the Rings. Director Juan Antonio Bayona (Jurassic World 2) canned the first two episodes. He also chose to work with the same executive producer as for his previous films, Belén Atienza. Bruce Richmond, producer of Game of Thrones, Westworld and The Leftovers will also executive produce the series, as will Gene Kelly (Boardwalk Empire, Westworld) and Lyndsey Weber (Star Trek Unlimited, 10 Cloverfield Lane).

Responsible for adapting original material by J.R.R. Tolkien: J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay will be surrounded by a team of experienced screenwriters. Among them, we find authors who have worked on Better Call Saul, Breaking Bad, 13 Reasons Why, Game of Thrones, The Sopranos or Stranger Things. Among the creative teams who will have the heavy task of setting up the Lord of the Rings universe, we find costume designer Kate Hawley (Suicide Squad, Crimson Peak), Oscar-winning decorator Rick Heinrichs (Sleepy Hollow, Star Wars 8), Oscar-winning special effects supervisor Jason Smith (Avengers 1, Super 8, The Revenant). Finally, note the presence in the credits of John Howe, who notably illustrated numerous editions of The Lord of the Rings books and worked as a concept artist on The Lord of the Rings trilogy by Peter Jackson.

Season 1 of the series adapting the Lord of the Rings universe has not yet been released and a second season has already been ordered. This was announced by Amazon Studios Director Jennifer Salke on November 18, 2019. The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power will therefore continue beyond its first season. The series adapting the Lord of the Rings universe could also contain 5 seasons if we are to believe the first announcements concerning its budget.