The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Episode 5 Recap

LORD OF THE RINGS THE RINGS OF POWER. The fifth episode of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power series is available on Amazon Prime Video. Read our recap.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power series continues to stream exclusively on Amazon Prime Video. This Friday, September 23, 2022 was broadcast episode 5 of the first season. So we only have three episodes left to discover before the end of the season. As a reminder, the series depicts the Second Age of Middle-earth, the fantasy universe imagined by J.R.R. Tolkien. This is a time when the twenty Rings of Power that give the series their name were forged. It is also a period when the Empire of Numenor experienced its apogee as well as its ruin. Also during the Second Age, the peoples of Middle-earth again experienced the threat of Sauron.

Things are moving forward in the fifth episode of The Lord of the Rings of Power. Like the migration of the Pievelus, the plot progresses slowly but surely towards what we imagine to be a climax of tension and action. The identity of the Stranger is still in question in this episode 5 since it seems that servants are looking for him. We indeed see hooded characters, provided with what seem to be objects of worship (one of which bears the symbol that the Stranger traces since the beginning of the series), in search of the man on the place of the crater. Their silhouette seems in any case not very benevolent, which could once again lead to believe that the Stranger would be none other than Sauron. Similarly, the Stranger fends off wolves with magical power to save Nori but he also seems capable of darker gifts. His arm, immersed in the water, generates ice that grabs Nori's hand. The young Pievelue begins to be terrified by the extent of the powers of the Stranger...

On the Southern Lands side, Adar and his Orcs prepare to strike at Ostirith's tower to retrieve the broken sword in Theo's possession. Bronwyn, meanwhile, wants to ensure the support of the refugee villagers. But that was without counting Waldreg who decides to harangue them to promise them survival if they join the forces of the invader, like their ancestors centuries ago. A good part of the population therefore leaves the tower and goes to join Adar. This requires him to shed blood to prove his loyalty. Meanwhile, Theo shows Arondir his sword. The Elf remembers that a stone statue in the exact shape of this sword is in the tower. What does that mean ? Arondir thinks Adar's dark drawing is to capture the tower but also this sword to regain control of the area.

Elrond learns from High King Gil Galad that the days of the Elves in Middle-earth are numbered as the decay of their tree suggests. According to Gil Galad, the immortal souls of the Elves will decline into nothingness if nothing is done to help them. The High King and Celebrimbor are convinced that the mithril found by the dwarves would be the means for the Elves to be touched again by the light of the Valar which gives them their power. But, for that, it will be necessary that the dwarves agree to give them vast quantities. Elrond talks about it to Durin who seems quite sensitive to his cause but it is his father who must make the decision, not him.

Finally, in Numenor we discover that Kemen and Ëariel are far from appreciating this Numenorean expedition in Middle-earth. Kemen tries to reason with his father, the adviser Pharazon, but the latter explains to him that he must know how to go with the flow. Miriel's right-hand man has a plan, however, he thinks that after all this, the Elves will respond to the orders of Numenoreans and not the other way around... After several adventures, Isildur ends up joining the expeditionary force, as well as Halbrand after a heart-to-heart discussion with Galadriel. The man decides to leave the comfort of Numenor to assume his destiny and go to Middle-earth to help his people and recover his throne. Towards a big battle from episode 6? Answer next week!

The broadcast of the first episodes of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power gave a lot of information about the characters of the series. However, some of them still remain extremely enigmatic. Purposely, the writers of the series seek to question the viewers so that they imagine their own theories. Below, we take stock of the main theories. Attention spoilers of episodes 1 and 2 in the following paragraphs.

Theo's sword is also quite enigmatic. Bronwyn's young son apparently found it in a neighbor's big one. This broken sword bears the mark of Sauron which is seen regularly in episodes 1 and 2 of the series. Likewise, she seems to react to Theo's presence and especially to his blood. At the very end of episode 2, it seems to drain a drop of his blood. It then seems to begin to reform into a smoky effect reminiscent of the Morgul blade with which the Witch King strikes Frodo in the Fellowship of the Ring. Anyway, Theo is probably in great danger in the rest of the series if he continues to keep his hands on this artifact very clearly linked to Sauron.

The man who fell from a meteor, whom we will call the Stranger, is probably the biggest mystery of the series at the moment. Indeed, his identity is kept secret for the moment. This man fallen from the sky is found in a crater by the Pievelue Nori. If he seems amnesiac, the Stranger is in any case endowed with magical powers as evidenced by various scenes where he summons fireflies to him, extinguishes the fire in the crater or makes the trees lean around him. Nori and Poppy are certain: it is neither a man nor an Elf. Could it be dangerous? It's entirely possible. Several sinister signs appear around the character: the plan of the crater on his arrival forms a perfect flaming eye, the fireflies he calls to him all die, he seems aggressive... On the web, many Internet users imagine that the Stranger none other than Sauron, the Dark Lord and great antagonist of the Second Age of Middle-earth.

Other theories are swirling around the internet about the Stranger. One of them would like, on the contrary, that it is rather about Gandalf. Indeed, several signs could agree. Already, it is a being powerful enough to withstand the impact of a meteor. It would probably be a Maia, an extremely powerful force endowed with magical powers, including Sauron and the magicians of Middle-earth like Gandalf and Saruman for example. Then, the character is very linked to fire, which is the case of Gandalf who is a servant of secret fire and bearer of the flame of Anor. He also seems very interested in the stars, which fits well with the fact that Gandalf is the servant of the Vala Varda, the entity that commands the stars in Middle-earth. In addition, know that other theories imagine that the Stranger would rather be one of the two blue mages Alatar or Pallando.

Before its release, The Lord of the Rings series revealed little specific information about its plot. It is set, however, in the heart of the Second Age of Middle-earth, a time when the famous Rings of Power were forged, before the events of The Lord of the Rings books and movies. The plot takes place in several locations, including the Elven kingdoms of Lindon and Eregion, Khazad-dûm the Kingdom of the Dwarves, the Southern Lands, the frozen wasteland of Forodwaith, the Great Sea, and the legendary isle of Númenor.

When revealing the full title of the series, series showrunners J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay spoke about what fans will experience: "The Rings of Power brings together all of the main story arcs of the Second Age of Middle-earth: The Forge of the Rings, The Rise of Sauron, Dark Lord, The Epic Tale of Númenor, and The Last Alliance of Elves and Men." The opportunity for the series to show more about the other rings of power: "until now, fans have only been able to see the stories of the One Ring on screen, but before there was there was only one, there were many more…and we're thrilled to be able to share their story."

The Rings of Power series, derived from the appendixes of J.R.R. Tolkien's trilogy, has unveiled numerous trailers before its release on Amazon Prime Video. On September 2, the first two episodes of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power are broadcast on Prime Video, a fantasy series that focuses on the events of the Second Age of Middle-earth, from the forging of rings of power at the fall of the Empire of Numenor. To celebrate the arrival of its series, Amazon has lifted the veil on a final trailer that we invite you to discover below. In this trailer, we can see again how central Galadriel (Morfydd Clark) seems to the plot of the series. The Elf seems to have resumed the struggle of his brother killed by the enemy. His friend Elrond (Robert Aramayo) calls on him to lay down his arms, but it seems Galadriel isn't ready for that just yet. She will meet a very mysterious man named Halbrand but also travel to Numenor where she seems to be calling the Numenoreans to fight.

During San Diego Comic Con 2022, the series The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power created the event by unveiling a brand new trailer. The trailer mentions for the first time the name of Sauron by name and hints that the period of peace known by Middle-earth is coming to an end. There are also many action sequences and ever-resplendent panoramas.

On July 14, Amazon Prime Video already unveiled a new trailer for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power series. We discovered the characters of the island Kingdom of Numenor, namely Isildur, Elendil, Pharazôn or even Kemen, Eärien and the regent Míriel. The kingdom of the Elves is not left out, since Galadriel or Elrond will have a central role in this series. The Rings of Power will chronicle events prior to The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings. The relative peace established over the past few years is threatened by the emergence of evil in Middle-earth, forcing several characters to rise to the rank of legend.

Amazon Prime Video unveiled the very first video in its The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power series during Super Bowl 2022 in the United States. This video teaser is an opportunity to discover the first images of certain characters presented exclusively in a Vanity Fair article on February 10. We see in particular Galadriel, the Elf played by Morfydd Clarke, as well as Elrond, camped by Robert Aramayo (Game of Thrones), or even Arondir, a new character played by Ismael Cruz Cordova.

Amazon Prime Video has revealed the cast of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power series in several bursts. In January 2020, the production officially revealed the names of fifteen actors who will participate in the series. There were some famous faces because they appeared in particular in the Game of Thrones series. This is the case of Robert Aramayo, who camped the young Ned Stark in the flagship series of HBO, but also of Joseph Mawle who played the role of Benjen Stark, the uncle of Jon Snow. Below, find the complete list of actors made official by Amazon Prime Video for its series The Lord of the Rings.

It was in August 2021 that Amazon Prime Video revealed the release date of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power series. The producer got a head start as the series debuted on September 2, 2022 exclusively for subscribers to the streaming platform. Note that two episodes were made available to Prime subscribers on September 2, 2022 from 3 a.m. Subsequently, the episodes are put online at 6 am with one episode every Friday.

However, fans of Lord of the Rings hope to find actors from the various films there, in particular Ian McKellen who played Gandalf. In December 2017, the comedian said in a British radio interview that he was not opposed to the idea of ​​putting the clothes of the Gray Pilgrim back on, but that he had not (yet) been approached. No information on a return of this fan-favorite character has yet been released by Amazon. As an immortal magician, Gandalf could very well appear in the series. However, it would be likely that another actor than McKellen would be chosen to play him.

Amazon announced on September 18, 2019 that its event series adapted from The Lord of the Rings was filmed in New Zealand. The sets in this Southwest Pacific country had previously been used for Peter Jackson films and fueled the imagination of fans of J.R.R. Tolkien's trilogy for many years. Filming for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power series wrapped in early August 2021. Some production also took place in the UK.

Thanks to a video posted on social networks, Amazon Prime Video has lifted the veil on the creative team working on the making of the series adapting the universe of The Lord of the Rings. Director Juan Antonio Bayona (Jurassic World 2) canned the first two episodes. He also chose to work with the same executive producer as for his previous films, Belén Atienza. Bruce Richmond, producer of Game of Thrones, Westworld and The Leftovers will also executive produce the series, as will Gene Kelly (Boardwalk Empire, Westworld) and Lyndsey Weber (Star Trek Unlimited, 10 Cloverfield Lane).

Responsible for adapting original material by J.R.R. Tolkien: J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay will be surrounded by a team of experienced screenwriters. Among them, we find authors who have worked on Better Call Saul, Breaking Bad, 13 Reasons Why, Game of Thrones, The Sopranos or Stranger Things. Among the creative teams who will have the heavy task of setting up the Lord of the Rings universe, we find costume designer Kate Hawley (Suicide Squad, Crimson Peak), Oscar-winning decorator Rick Heinrichs (Sleepy Hollow, Star Wars 8), Oscar-winning special effects supervisor Jason Smith (Avengers 1, Super 8, The Revenant). Finally, note the presence in the credits of John Howe, who notably illustrated numerous editions of The Lord of the Rings books and worked as a concept artist on The Lord of the Rings trilogy by Peter Jackson.

Season 1 of the series adapting the Lord of the Rings universe had not yet been released and a second season had already been ordered. This was announced by Amazon Studios Director Jennifer Salke on November 18, 2019. The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power will therefore continue beyond its first season. The series adapting the Lord of the Rings universe could also contain 5 seasons if we are to believe the first announcements concerning its budget.