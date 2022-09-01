The Lord of the Rings: Everything you need to know about The Rings of Power Episodes 1 and 2

LORD OF THE RINGS THE RINGS OF POWER. This is the big day ! After years of waiting, Amazon Prime Video is streaming the first two episodes of the Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power series.

Before its release, The Lord of the Rings series revealed little specific information about its plot. It is set, however, in the heart of the Second Age of Middle-earth, a time when the famous Rings of Power were forged, before the events of The Lord of the Rings books and movies. The plot takes place in several locations, including the Elven kingdoms of Lindon and Eregion, Khazad-dûm the Kingdom of the Dwarves, the Southern Lands, the frozen wasteland of Forodwaith, the Great Sea, and the legendary isle of Númenor.

During the reveal of the full series title, series showrunners J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay spoke about what fans will experience: "The Rings of Power brings together all of the main story arcs from the Second Age of Middle-earth: The Forge of the Rings, The Rise of Sauron, Dark Lord, The Epic Tale of Númenor, and The Last Alliance of Elves and Men." The opportunity for the series to show more about the other rings of power: "until now, fans have only been able to see the stories of the One Ring on screen, but before there was there was only one, there were many more…and we're thrilled to be able to share their story."

The Rings of Power series, derived from the appendixes of J.R.R. Tolkien's trilogy, has unveiled numerous trailers before its release on Amazon Prime Video. On September 2, the first two episodes of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power are broadcast on Prime Video, a fantasy series that focuses on the events of the Second Age of Middle-earth, from the forging of rings of power at the fall of the Empire of Numenor. To celebrate the arrival of its series, Amazon has lifted the veil on a final trailer that we invite you to discover below. In this trailer, we can see again how central Galadriel (Morfydd Clark) seems to the plot of the series. The Elf seems to have resumed the struggle of his brother killed by the enemy. His friend Elrond (Robert Aramayo) calls on him to lay down his arms, but it seems Galadriel isn't ready for that just yet. She will meet a very mysterious man named Halbrand but also travel to Numenor where she seems to be calling the Numenoreans to fight.

During San Diego Comic Con 2022, the series The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power created the event by unveiling a brand new trailer. The trailer mentions for the first time the name of Sauron by name and hints that the period of peace known by Middle-earth is coming to an end. There are also many action sequences and ever-resplendent panoramas.

On July 14, Amazon Prime Video already unveiled a new trailer for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power series. We discovered the characters of the island kingdom of Numenor, namely Isildur, Elendil, Pharazôn or even Kemen, Eärien and the regent Míriel. The kingdom of the Elves is not left out, since Galadriel or Elrond will have a central role in this series. The Rings of Power will chronicle events prior to The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings. The relative peace established for a few years is threatened by the emergence of evil in Middle-earth, forcing several characters to rise to the rank of legend.

Amazon Prime Video unveiled the very first video in its The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power series during Super Bowl 2022 in the United States. This video teaser is an opportunity to discover the first images of certain characters presented exclusively in a Vanity Fair article on February 10. We see in particular Galadriel, the Elf played by Morfydd Clarke, as well as Elrond, camped by Robert Aramayo (Game of Thrones), or even Arondir, a new character played by Ismael Cruz Cordova.

Amazon Prime Video has revealed the cast of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power series in several bursts. In January 2020, the production officially revealed the names of fifteen actors who will participate in the series. There were some famous faces because they appeared in particular in the Game of Thrones series. This is the case of Robert Aramayo, who camped the young Ned Stark in the flagship series of HBO, but also of Joseph Mawle who played the role of Benjen Stark, the uncle of Jon Snow. Below, find the complete list of actors made official by Amazon Prime Video for its series The Lord of the Rings.

It was in August 2021 that Amazon Prime Video revealed the release date of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power series. The producer got a head start as the series began airing on September 2, 2022 exclusively for subscribers to the streaming platform. Note that two episodes were made available to Prime subscribers on September 2, 2022 from 3 a.m. Subsequently, the episodes are put online at 6 am with one episode every Friday.

However, fans of Lord of the Rings hope to find actors from the various films there, in particular Ian McKellen who played Gandalf. In December 2017, the comedian said in a British radio interview that he was not opposed to the idea of ​​putting the clothes of the Gray Pilgrim back on, but that he had not (yet) been approached. No information on a return of this fan-favorite character has yet been released by Amazon. As an immortal magician, Gandalf could very well appear in the series. However, it would be likely that another actor than McKellen would be chosen to play him.

Amazon announced on September 18, 2019 that its event series adapted from The Lord of the Rings was filmed in New Zealand. The sets of this Southwest Pacific country had already been used for Peter Jackson films and fueled the imagination of fans of J.R.R. Tolkien's trilogy for many years. Filming for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power series wrapped in early August 2021. Some production also took place in the UK.

Thanks to a video posted on social networks, Amazon Prime Video has lifted the veil on the creative team working on the making of the series adapting the universe of The Lord of the Rings. Director Juan Antonio Bayona (Jurassic World 2) canned the first two episodes. He also chose to work with the same executive producer as for his previous films, Belén Atienza. Bruce Richmond, producer of Game of Thrones, Westworld and The Leftovers will also executive produce the series, as will Gene Kelly (Boardwalk Empire, Westworld) and Lyndsey Weber (Star Trek Unlimited, 10 Cloverfield Lane).

Responsible for adapting original material by J.R.R. Tolkien: J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay will be surrounded by a team of experienced screenwriters. Among them, we find authors who have worked on Better Call Saul, Breaking Bad, 13 Reasons Why, Game of Thrones, The Sopranos or Stranger Things. Among the creative teams who will have the heavy task of setting up the Lord of the Rings universe, we find costume designer Kate Hawley (Suicide Squad, Crimson Peak), Oscar-winning decorator Rick Heinrichs (Sleepy Hollow, Star Wars 8), Oscar-winning special effects supervisor Jason Smith (Avengers 1, Super 8, The Revenant). Finally, note the presence in the credits of John Howe, who notably illustrated numerous editions of The Lord of the Rings books and worked as a concept artist on The Lord of the Rings trilogy by Peter Jackson.

Season 1 of the series adapting the Lord of the Rings universe had not yet been released and a second season had already been ordered. This was announced by Amazon Studios Director Jennifer Salke on November 18, 2019. The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power will therefore continue beyond its first season. The series adapting the Lord of the Rings universe could also contain 5 seasons if we are to believe the first announcements concerning its budget.