The list of Ligue 1 players present for CAN 2024

The African Cup of Nations is the big event at the start of the year and certain Ligue 1 clubs are particularly affected.

Postponed to the start of 2024, the African Cup of Nations will impact the European championships and in particular our French championship. Algeria, Morocco, Senegal... The major African football nations have many players in Ligue 1 and certain clubs will be particularly affected from January 13 to February 11. This is particularly the case for Olympique de Marseille, which, despite François Mughe's refusal to honor his selection with Cameroon, will be the most affected with 7 absentees. On the other hand, PSG is one of the clubs that is doing best with an absentee in the person of Achraf Hakimi. Note, however, the absence of Kang-In-Lee, selected with South Korea for the Asian Cup.

Kamory Doumbia (Mali)

Alidu Seidu (Ghana)

Mory Diaw (Senegal)

Jérémie Bela (Angola)

Fali Candé (Guinea-Bissau)

Lamine Camara (Senegal)

Kévin Guitoun (Algeria)

André Ayew (Ghana)

Aboudoulaye Touré (Guinea)

Mohamed Bayo (Guinea)

Salis Abdul Samed (Ghana)

Nampalys Mendy (Senegal)

Morgan Guilavogui (Guinea)

Nabil Bentaleb (Algeria)

Adam Ounas (Algeria)

Formosa Mendy (Senegal)

Darlin Yongwa (Cameroun)

Montassar Talbi (Tunisia)

Sirine Doucouré (Mali)

Gideon Kalulu (RDC)

Mama Baldé (Guinea-Bissau)

Ernest Nuamah (Ghana)

Pape Gueye (Senegal)

Iliman Ndiaye (Senegal)

Ismaila Sarr (Senegal)

Simon Ngapandouetnbu (Cameroon)

Azzedine Ounahi (Maroc)

Amine Harit (Morocco)

Chancel Mbemba (DRC)

Wilfred Singo (Ivory Coast)

Salisu Mohammed (Ghana)

Krepin Diatta (Senegal)

Ismail Jakobs (Senegal)

Mohamed Camara (Mali)

Falaye Sacko (Mali)

Kiki Kouyaté

Enzo Tchato (Cameroon)

Issiaga Sylla (Guinea)

Dimitry Bertaud (DRC)

Moses Simon (Nigeria)

Mostafa Mohamed (Egypt)

Jean-Charles Castelletto (Cameroun)

Samuel Moutoussamy (DRC)

Jérémie Boga (Ivory Coast)

Youcef Atal (Algeria)

Hicham Boudaoui (Algeria)

Judge of Achraf (Maroc)

Oumar Diakité (Ivory Coast)

Ibrahima Diakité (Guinea)

Yunis Abdelhamid (Maroc)

Amir Richardson (Morocco)

Christopher Wooh (Cameroun))

Saidou Sow (Guinea)

Logan Costa (Cap-Vert)

Frank Magri (Cameroon)

Mamady Bangré (Burkina Faso)

Moussa Diarra (Mali)